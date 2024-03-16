CSOs defend Chakwera on leaked public sector reform document: Fumes ‘don’t pressurize the President’.

A grouping called Independent Civil Society is urging various sections of the society not to pressurize President Lazarus Chakwera on matters to do with the public sector reforms.

It follows a recent call by a consortium of various organizations for Chakwera to authenticate the leaked public and civil service reforms report or risk facing unspecified actions in seven days’ time on the argument that it is hard for Malawians to hold authorities accountable on matters concerning the report as they are not aware of the contents.

But activists Caesar Kondowe, Unandi Banda and Noel Maganga believe that there is need to understand that the President has already been overseeing the implementation of the issues that the report raises.

For instance, Kondowe is arguing that the implementation may not be so visible for people to see given that the issues out rightly border on administrative work.

Banda has also backed the initial order that the President made for the report to be made as led by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

He says the demands are breeding a basis of a perceived disagreement between Chakwera and Chilima, which he believes are detrimental to national development.

He says Malawians must only judge the results when the President chooses to brief the nation on returns from the report

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!