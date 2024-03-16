Mudslide cause of heavy rains kills father, mother and 2 children in Mzuzu

Four people have reportedly died after a mudslide hit the house they were sleeping in at Masasa Township in Mzuzu City.

This has happened in the wee hours of today following a heavy downpour in the city.

Masasa Msongwe Ward Development Chairperson Innocent Chilunga says hospital officials have since confirmed the death of the parents and two children.

The deceased have been identified as Ivy Banda {mother}, Rabison Malindi {father} and the two children, Alisha Malindi and Frighton Malindi.

The other two children have survived as they were reportedly at church when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi has asked for more time to find out more about the incident.

The bodies are currently at Mzuzu Central Hospital Mortuary.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!