23 Graduate as Netball Level 3 Coaches

Twenty-three netball coaches from the Central Region of Malawi have successfully graduated with Level 3 Netball Coaching Certificates following a one-week training held at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The training commenced on Monday, 24th February 2025, and concluded on Sunday, 2nd March 2025.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) General Secretary, Yamikani Kauma Khungwa, urged the newly certified coaches to play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing hidden talent among children aged 5 to 17.

“As NAM, we are extremely proud to see these 23 coaches graduate. The course was designed to equip coaches with the skills and knowledge to lead in developing netball at the grassroots level. We look forward to the positive impact they will bring, especially in promoting the sport among young players,” remarked Kauma Khungwa.

The training was facilitated with the assistance of Cecilia Mtukule Bondo, a student under the Commonwealth Women in Leadership programme through the Malawi Olympic Committee. As part of her project, Bondo chose to empower others by organizing the netball coaching training.

NAM is set to conduct Level 2 netball coaching courses across the country, starting with the Northern Region from 7th to 16th March 2025 at Katoto Secondary School, followed by the Central Region at Bingu National Stadium from 10th to 19th March 2025, and the Southern Region from 24th March to 2nd April 2025 at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The newly graduated Level 3 coaches will immediately begin their work in primary and secondary schools across all districts in the Central Region of Malawi.

