PP Unshaken by Kamlepo’s Defection, Experts Call for Section 65 Enforcement

The People’s Party (PP) has dismissed any concerns over Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua’s defection to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), insisting that his move has no impact on the party.

Kalua, who was elected on a PP ticket in 2019, was officially welcomed into the DPP by the party’s Vice President for the North, Jappie Mhango, at an event in Rumphi on Saturday.

However, PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda has downplayed the significance of Kalua’s switch, arguing that the legislator had already defected years ago and has not been active in the party since the 2019 elections.

“Soon after the election, he defected to DPP. He was appointed as a minister and has been with DPP ever since. He has never, never been PP since that time. It cannot affect PP because he has not been PP—he defected some four or five years ago,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, DPP officials have welcomed Kalua’s defection as a sign of the party’s growing strength. Speaking at the event, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Mzomera Ngwira, said Kalua’s move proves that the party is still attractive to seasoned politicians.

“This indicates to the people of Malawi, especially politicians and supporters, that DPP is doing fine. A politician like him, who has been there for a long time, making such a significant decision shows that DPP remains a force to be reckoned with. Other politicians should also think twice about which party to join,” said Ngwira.

While PP remains indifferent and DPP celebrates, legal experts argue that Kalua’s move violates Section 65 of the Malawian Constitution, which prohibits Members of Parliament from crossing the floor.

Justice Link Executive Director, Justin Dzonzi, has emphasized that the law is clear on the matter and that the Speaker of Parliament should act by declaring Kalua’s seat vacant.

“In terms of the law as it stands, it is clear that any member of parliament who does that will have crossed the law, and therefore, that will be a ground on which his or her seat may be declared vacant. I don’t think that’s a controversial issue. I think it’s plain on the face of the law. So, my view would be that for that member, the Speaker may be moved to declare his or her seat vacant,” explained Dzonzi.

