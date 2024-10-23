265 Energy Limited imports more 3kg gas cylinders

Malawi’s leading supplier of gas and solar equipment, 265 Energy Limited, has announced the arrival of a new consignment of the affordable three-kilogramme gas cylinders in the country.

The company’s Public Relations Officer, Phillip White, said in a statement on Wednesday that the consignment builds on the overwhelming success of last year’s launch.

“These cylinders have been highly embraced by Malawians for their convenience, affordability, and environmental benefits. The 3kg gas package will be available in all outlets and other bigshops, and each package includes 3kg Gas Cylinder, 3kg Gas Fill

and Cooker Top,” said White. He disclosed that as part of a special offer, the first 600 customers will receive a free gas lighter with their purchase of the 3kg package at the same price. White added that the company wants to ensure that the affordable cylinders are available in all cities and various outlets. “Malawians have already embraced them; last year, we saw many using them at farms and offices. They are also ideal for students and fieldwork.The best part is their affordability, along with all the necessary certifications,” he narrated. The cylinders are expected to be available in all cities including Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and various outlets across the country, making it easy for customers to access them. Whether for personal use, gifting to loved ones, schools,farms or offices, the cylinders offer a practical solution for clean and efficient energy consumption. The appliances have been ordered through a project called Green Energy Transition Facilities(GETF), which is receiving funding from Irish Aid through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Standard Bank has also played a significant role by providing financing under their China-Africa Trade Initiative, ensuring the successful delivery of the gas cylinders to Malawi. “Save the environment and your community by securing a 3kg gas cylinder for your household, school, or office today,” thus White concluded his statement.

