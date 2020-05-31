285 Malawi citizens voluntary return from South Africa

Five buses carrying 285 Malawians stranded in South Africa due to lockdown arrived at Mwanza border around 10pm on Saturday night.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu says the number of buses were supposed to be six, but one had a breakdown in Mozambique in transit to Malawi.

“These buses were supposed to arrive at Mwanza border before midday Friday , but were delayed due to logistical problems. ” says Zulu

Upon their arrival, the returnees were met by government officials from different departments and thereafter taken to Kamuzu College of Nursing where a Kameza Quarantine Centre was commissioned to manage COVID-19 in Blantyre.

Blantyre District Environmental Health Officer, Penjani Chunda welcomed the returnees, saying as a COVID-19 Blantyre response team, they learnt a lot of lessons in the first grouping of returning Malawians who were taken to Kamuzu Stadium and later left unattended to.

“This time around, upon their arrival at Mwanza Boarder, they were welcomed by government officials and given a pack comprising of biscuits, water, milk and a bucket.

“From there, they are here where we will test them and get their details; they will receive food and thereafter taken to Kanjedza Lodge where we have booked their accommodation,” said Chunda.

He added that results for the test would be known within 24 hours where, according to the nature of results, one will either be institutionally quarantined if positive or sent to their respective home districts if negative but with an emphasis of 14 days self quarantined.

This is a fifth group of Malawians who have returned home from countries they were residing as a result of COVID-19.

Malawi has 279 cumulative cases since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in April this year.

