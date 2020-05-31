Atupele preaches message of peace at CCAP church in Mzuzu

President Peter Mutharika’s running mate, who is also UDF’s leader Atupele Muluzi has urged churches to take a leading role in preaching peace among Malawians as the nation goes to the fresh presidential elections.

Muluzi was speaking at Mchengautuba CCAP church of the Livingstonia Synod in the northern city of Mzuzu where he attended Sunday’s worship service a day after he faced violence at Mponela, Dowa where some people blocked him from holding a whistle-stop tour on his way to the North.

The incident at Mponela came barely a day after State Vice President Saulos Chilima’s motorcade was stoned in Phalombe. UTM and its partners in the Tonse Alliance suspect that perpetrators of this incident were DPP functionaries.

Despite the violence at Mponela, Atupele later proceeded on his whistle-stop tour to Kasungu en-route to Mzuzu.

Atupele said the churches has a bigger role to play to ensure that the nation remain united by preaching peace and unity.

President Mutharika’s running mate recited a verse from the Holy Bible, John 14: 27, “ Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.’ Atupele told an attentive church that it was clear from the verse that Jesus knew the importance of peace in society.

“I want to ask Malawians to stop politics of castigation as it has potential to raise political temperature and could potentially cause violence,” said Muluzi. Quoting John 14:27 where the Bible says ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives,’ the DPP-UDF alliance running mate said peace is fundamental for any nation to develop. “Jesus Christ did not leave anything to his disciples but peace because he knew that where there is peace everything is possible,” he said. Muluzi said the country has been going through turbulent times for the past 12 months due to political intolerance which has impacted negatively on people’s right to enjoy peace. He, therefore, advised Malawians to do all it takes for the country to be peaceful and united. “We have to be united irrespective of our tribal, political and religious allegiances, we are all Malawians,” he said. Muluzi further said the church has an important role in ensuring that there is always peaceful coexistence among Malawians. “The message from President Prof. Peter Mutharika is that people should be united as the country prepares for the fresh presidential election and that they must pray for unity and prosperity for a better Malawi,” he said.

To achieve this, Atupele said leaders at all levels and from varied social spectrum should avoid making statements which have the potential to bring chaos in the country.

He said the regional boundaries in Malawi were created by colonialists and should never be the basis for divisions in the country.

While strongly condemning all political violences that have been happening during the on going campaign, he said DPP-UDF alliance presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika doesn’t condone the violence and has instructed police to investigate and bring to book anyone having a hand in violence.

At the church Muluzi was accompanied by ex minister of finance , Goodal Gondwe, minister of health Jappie Mhango, UDF publicity Secretary Ken Ndanga and other DPP and UDF officials.

