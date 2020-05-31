Atupele preaches message of peace at CCAP church in Mzuzu
President Peter Mutharika’s running mate, who is also UDF’s leader Atupele Muluzi has urged churches to take a leading role in preaching peace among Malawians as the nation goes to the fresh presidential elections.
President Mutharika’s running mate recited a verse from the Holy Bible, John 14: 27, “ Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.’
Atupele told an attentive church that it was clear from the verse that Jesus knew the importance of peace in society.
“I want to ask Malawians to stop politics of castigation as it has potential to raise political temperature and could potentially cause violence,” said Muluzi.
Quoting John 14:27 where the Bible says ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world gives,’ the DPP-UDF alliance running mate said peace is fundamental for any nation to develop.
“Jesus Christ did not leave anything to his disciples but peace because he knew that where there is peace everything is possible,” he said.
Muluzi said the country has been going through turbulent times for the past 12 months due to political intolerance which has impacted negatively on people’s right to enjoy peace.
He, therefore, advised Malawians to do all it takes for the country to be peaceful and united.
“We have to be united irrespective of our tribal, political and religious allegiances, we are all Malawians,” he said.
Muluzi further said the church has an important role in ensuring that there is always peaceful coexistence among Malawians.
“The message from President Prof. Peter Mutharika is that people should be united as the country prepares for the fresh presidential election and that they must pray for unity and prosperity for a better Malawi,” he said.
