Livingstonia Synod hails Atupele for advocating for peace: Rev Mtonga says Malawi needs unity
Faith leader for Mchengautuwa CCAP of the Livingstonia Synod in Mzuzu, Reverend Alfred Mtonga has commended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate for the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Atupele Muluzi for advancing peace message.
Reverend Mtonga said this after Atupele attended prayers ar Mchengautuwa CCAP Church on Sunday and called for peace.
He said Malawi is known as a Warm Heart of Africa and a peace-loving country but it is sad that for the past few months Malawi has been politically volatile.
“I appeal to all political leaderships to be in the forefront condemning any form of violence taking place across the country because if they don’t, Malawians will feel that the leaders condone such behaviours,” he said.
Reverend Mtonga, therefore, advised Christians to desist from getting involved in violent acts, saying Christians are tools of peace in any nation.
Mtonga then applauded Muluzi for attending the church service, saying it was an honour for the church.
Muluzi donated K1 million towards development activities at the church and K400, 000 to Rejoice Mchengautuwa CCAP Women Choir.
He was accompanied by DPP officials who included Minister of Health and the party’s Treasurer General, Jappie Mhango, DDP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe, DPP Regional Governor for the North and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira among others.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
VP odziwa kuyankhula si chimwamowa chanu chija.
Mwati mpelekeko ndalama zokuba. NYEKHWE is just round the corner anyway.
Now it makes sense! Which Mchengautuba CCAP can refuse a bribe of K1million for development and K400,000 to the women choir! Which CCAP church can not accept such a huge bribe?
I have a strong YES for peace but mind you Atupele; you (UDF) and your partner DPP have stolen from us big time. All we need is change! When MCP-UTM takes over the leadership, their government will open a new bank as a replacement to the bank (MSB) Malawians were robbed and will make sure that all the civil servants and staff from other government institution get paid through this new bank. This means Mpinganjira’s bank will not have these as his customers. He will run bankrupt in the long run.
How much did Joyce Banda and her boys steal. She is in the TONSE alliance, so which change are you talking about?
Zako izo ukuona ngati chakwela awina