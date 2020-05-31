Livingstonia Synod hails Atupele for advocating for peace:  Rev Mtonga says Malawi needs unity

Faith leader for Mchengautuwa CCAP of the Livingstonia Synod in Mzuzu, Reverend Alfred Mtonga has commended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate for the forthcoming fresh presidential election, Atupele Muluzi for advancing peace message.

Reverend Mtonga said this after Atupele attended prayers ar Mchengautuwa CCAP Church on Sunday and called for peace.

He said Malawi is known as a Warm Heart of Africa and a peace-loving country but it is sad that for the past few months Malawi has been politically volatile.

“I appeal to all political leaderships to be in the forefront condemning any form of violence taking place across the country because if they don’t, Malawians will feel that the leaders condone such behaviours,” he said.

Reverend Mtonga, therefore, advised Christians to desist from getting involved in violent acts, saying Christians are tools of peace in any nation.

Mtonga then applauded Muluzi for attending the church service, saying it was an honour for the church.

Muluzi donated K1 million towards development activities at the church and K400, 000 to Rejoice Mchengautuwa CCAP Women Choir.

He was accompanied by DPP officials who included Minister of Health and the party’s Treasurer General, Jappie Mhango, DDP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe, DPP Regional Governor for the North and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira among others.

