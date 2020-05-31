Mlatho Technologies pull out sponsorship for Mponela FC

Mlatho Technologies, a company that was sponsoring a super league side called MlathoMponela, has pulled out sponsorship following ownership wrangles between the company and some community members who claim to own the club.

An official from Mlatho Technologies, Steve Chapola, has confirmed the development saying they have written the Traditional Authority at Mponela informing the community of the company’s discontinuity in sponsoring the club.

“It is true that we have written them. We feel it’s not proper to be fighting for the club’s ownership.

“We are receiving threats from people who wish to own the club. Our families are under threats and we have decided to step aside,” explained Chapola on Times Radio.

Of late, one strong resident of Mponela, Gracious Chikoma, has been claiming to be the owner of the club and there have been rumours that he wants to sell the club to other business people.

The club was relegated from the TNM Super League last season and is expected to play in the central region second tier league this season.

