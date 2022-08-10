3.8 million Malawians face acute food insecurity

About 3.8 million Malawians face high levels of acute food insecurity in the coming few months, says a survey report.

An Integrated Food Insecurity Phase Classification Report has disclosed this; adding that almost all 28 districts in the country have registered acute food insecurity.

This, it says, needs urgent action to protect livelihoods in order to reduce food consumption gaps.

“In the long run, 6.8 million people will require action for disaster Risk Reduction and livelihood protection as the months of October 2022 and March 2023 show that the situation may deteriorate with 20 percent of the population facing high levels of acute food insecurity, an increase by 7 percent to the current period,” reads part of the report.

This is being attributed to seasonal factors as the period coincides with lean season and a high level proportion of the population starting to deplete their food stocks.

In June this year, the African Risk Capacity Group and the African Development Bank made a pay out of 14.2 million dollars to the Malawi government for drought recovery insurance.

President Lazarus Chakwera has repeatedly assured the nation that the country has enough food for everyone.

