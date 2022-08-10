Demo organisers lack of knowledge of govt systems, says governance commentator

A renowned good governance commentator George Chaima has faulted some of the civil society organisations (CSOs) in the way they are organising demonstrations arguing that most of them displaying ignorance of how government systems operate.

Chaima was reacting to a spate of demonstrations being organised across the country, the latest being the push for repeal of laws that criminalise same sex marriages in the country. The demonstration for the same sex marriages are being organised by Nyasa Rainbow Alliance led by its Executive Director Erick Sambisa.

Sambisa has said the demonstrations are aimed at presenting a petition to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for him to repeal the laws on same sex marriages.

Chaima, however, has asked the CSOs to stop piling unnecessary pressure on the president to act on such unrealistic ultimatums.

“You can’t just wake up and start giving government and the president ultimatums like that. It just shows that one doesn’t understand how government operates,” said Chaima.

Government, through its spokesperson Gospel Kazako has also asked all those calling for President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to repel some of the country’s laws to take their grievances to the right authority and not the president.

Kazako, who is also Minister of Information and Digitalisation, said the country has rightful authorities that can handle such issues as the president only protects what is already in the constitution and cannot influence what must be included or removed from the country’s laws.

“The president, when he took oath of office, vowed to protect the country’s Constitution. He is the Chief defender of the country’s constitution and that’s exactly what he is doing so the calls to him to repeal some of the laws in the constitution are misdirected,” said Kazako.

Kazako has since advised the human rights bodies to follow proper procedures when lodging their grievances.

“The laws are made by the people of Malawi for the people of Malawi. If someone wants some of the laws repealed let them take their suggestions to the people of Malawi and let the people of Malawi decide and not the president alone,” added Kazako.

