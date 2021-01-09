3 Catholic parishes close because of Covid-19

Three Catholic parishes in Malawi have been closed in a period of two days because of Covid-19.

The parishes have been closed for fumigation for at least a period of 14 days.

St. Pius Catholic parish of Blantyre archdiocese was closed after the parish executive reported on Wednesday that it’s two priests Fr. George Kaliati and Fr Gervanzio Namba and a nun were hit by Covid-19.

On Thursday, Dedza diocese administrator the Very Reverend John Chithonje closed Nsipe parish in Ntcheu because a nun caught Covid-19.

On Friday evening, another parish in the archdiocese of Blantyre St. Montfort parish also known as Catholic Institute (C.I) reported that its parish priest Fr. Mark Makolo was hit by the pandemic.

The Secretariat said in its communication to its members that Fr. Makolo would be taken for quarantine to Nantipwiri pastoral centre at Bvumbwe.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) issued a statement on Friday urging the Catholic community to seriously adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures.

The ECM has also allowed old priests and those with underlying conditions to stay away from public Eucharistic masses.

The pandemic has also not spared President Lazarus Chakwera’s cabinet. By Friday, four cabinet ministers were reported to have Covid-19.

These included Minister of Local Government Lingson Berekanyama, Minister of Transport Sidik Mia, Minister of Mining Rashy Gaffar and Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo.

Deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo is also hit by Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Malawi government has asked the police to enforce all Covid-19 regulation’s.

As of Friday, Malawi had registered 314 new Covid-19 cases.

2 2 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!