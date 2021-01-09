Dr Drew drops  new single ‘Always there’

As one way of giving hope to the hopeless souls in the year started, a Blantyre-based upcoming-gospel artist Dr. Drew real name Andrew Mijoya has released a new single titled ‘Always There’.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Dr. Drew said the new single aims at encouraging people who have suffered a ‘big time’ during the previous year saying God is always there to provide for them in 2021.

“Last year was a difficult year for everybody, but there were those who suffered greater losses than others.

‘And as we have now entered 2021, God’s promise to his children is that through the fire and the rain He will be there.

He will never forsake them. There will be greater challenges than those of next year, but God will be a present help,” said Dr. Drew, who is a medical doctor by profession.

The song ‘Always There’ has been produced and recorded by AB Malinga of Melodix Studios and can be downloaded on www.malawisounds.com and www. goldencitytower.com.

The artist Dr. Drew started his music career way back with the trio ‘Third Heaven’ before joining Faith Mussa’s Mdidi Band as Piano Player.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!