Mangochi sexual offences rise by 78 percent – Report 

Defilement cases in Mangochi have increased by 78.18 percent in the year 2020 as compared to the rate of the same criminal act in 2019, Mangochi Police Station disclosed on Thursday.

A report released by the station through its Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani-Daudi, indicates that the district recorded 55 cases of defilement cases in 2019 while in 2020 the recorded cases of defilement shot to 98.

The increase represents 78.18 percent, a development that the police and stakeholders have described as “uncalled for and worrisome”.

According to Daudi, the increase in sexual offences is due to a number of factors including cultural practices.

Explains Daudi in her statement: “Police findings have revealed that some deep-rooted cultural practices and beliefs remain among contributing factors of the upsurge in defilement cases.

“Covid-19 has also been identified as another accelerator of defilement cases as children were not in school for a considerable period of time.”

She expressed concern that the increase has been registered despite efforts by the police and other stakeholders like Social Welfare, Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO), and World Vision, to ensure safety of the girl child.

The Report also indicates a sharp increase in reported robbery cases from 82 cases in 2019 to 129 cases in 2020 representing 57.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the police have since arrested some of the criminals and recovered some of the stolen items and, according to Daudi, many of them were convicted and they are serving stiff sentences in jail.

Overall, a total of 2, 280 criminal cases were reported in general in 2020 against 2, 172 cases recorded in 2019, representing a 5 percent crime rate increase, according to the report.

Recently, while shocked with the rise in sexual crimes in the district, other stakeholders described the development as a “positive feedback” that the sensitizations are reaching home and that it’s time to do more,

“I believe that these cases have always been there and they are coming out now as a result of the sensitization and campaigns in which we have always engaged the communities to report any such abuses,” said YONECO Programs Manager for Mangochi, Funny Chilembo.

Out of the 2, 280 registered cases, the report says 1, 047 cases have been completed in court and the perpetrators are serving their jail terms.

On road accidents, the 2020 crime report indicates that 55 people died in 185 road accidents in 2019 while in 2020 there were 69 people who lost their lives from 215 road accidents.

This translates to 25.4 percent and 16.2 percent increase in death and accidents rates respectively.

