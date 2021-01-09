Cdedi raps Msungama over India medical trip

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (Cdedi) has expressed disappointment over the manner the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, has handled his medical trip to India.

Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa says Msungama had violated the rights of the poor and deserving patients who have been on the waiting list for months without being flown abroad to access medical treatment to their various ailments.

“There is a long queue of Malawians at the country’s major referral hospitals with terminal illnesses requiring specialized treatment, but the Ministry of Health is yet to refer them to such foreign countries as India.

“We are therefore shocked that Honourable Msungana decided to bypass such long queues with a medical problem that would have easily been handled locally. This was very insensitive on the part of the minister, and we are disappointed with President Lazarus Chakwera for having authorized Honourable Msungama to travel on such very flimsy justifications, at the expense of the taxpayers’ money,” fumes Namiwa.

The country had about 300 patients on the waiting list to be referred abroad for treatment for cancer, eye conditions and kidney failure and the government requested K1.5 billion for referrals.

