3 churchgoers killed by lightning

A lightning strike killed at least 3 people and injured dozens more at a church on Sunday in Ntcheu.

The lightning struck a church building at Tsangano in Ntcheu in the afternoon.

Ntcheu police officer-in-charge Aubrey Nyirenda has confired of the three deaths due to the lightning.

“Some of the casualties are admitted to Tsangano health centre,” said Nyirenda.

Last week, six people were killed and two others seriously injured when lightning struck them in different places in Chikhwawa district.

Police and weather experts are warning people to take extra precautions against exposing themselves to lightning during this rainy season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :