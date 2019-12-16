Ex-NRB officers hold protests demanding their gratuity, allowances

Former employees of National Registration Bureau (NRB) on Monday held demonstrations demanding overtime allowances and gratuity for all the 4 200 registration officers and

supervisors.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Madalitso Phiri told reporters that they were confused that the former minister of home affairs Grace Chiumia told the nation during the exercise that government reviewed allowances from K10, 000 to K20, 000.

In the petition the demonstrators argue that they were receiving only K6 243 instead of K10 000 which government approved and the Minister of Labour approved K15 000 as field allowances per day.

“Registration officers were not given pay slips which we demand to be given to show transparency and accountability on how we were being paid,” said Phiri.

The demonstrators argue that they were not given gratuity, overtime allowances for working during public holidays.

They also protest that they were not provided with any medical cover for their health in the field.

In the petition, some registration officers were unlawfully arrested on directive of home affairs Ministry and the officers haven’t been compensated and faced dismissal on invalid reasons.

“We are demanding K2.5million each for compensation and we are demanding pay slips of their salary,” reads the petition in part.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :