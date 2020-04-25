3 die after consuming poisonous plants

Malawi Police say three people from the same family have died in Chikwawa after consuming poisonous plants in Chikwawa.

Chikwawa police deputy publicist Dickson Matemba said the family’s older daughter, Cecilia Frank, went to her garden to cultivate and brought roots that looked like yams.

It is said the family then prepared the meal and after eating, Frank and two other children vomitted continuously.

This prompted the relatives to rush the three to Mfera Health Centre where they all died minutes after receiving some treatment.

Postmortem results indicated that the death was caused by the particles from the poisonous roots .

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising the people to avoid consuming wild plants they do not know as some may be poisonous.

The deceased hailed from Feston village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa district.

