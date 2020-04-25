Mutharika extends Ramadan Kareem to Malawi Muslims

President Peter Mutharika has sent a message of goodwill to all Muslims in Malawi as they join the global Muslim community in observing the Holy month of Ramadh, one of the five pillars of Islam that calls for fasting.

Ramadhan is meant to renew the Muslims awareness and show gratitude for God’s grace.

This year, Ramadhan, just like the Christian religious rites, will be held differently. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic means that the traditional breaking of the fast, usually held between family and friends, will be completely private. The mosques will remain closed.

In a statement signed by the State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, says President Mutharika is asking all Muslims in Malawi to use this period to continue sharing good will and love to one another and strengthen their spiritual lives.

“The Holy Month of Ramadhan this year comes at a unique time when the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, I therefore encourage Muslims in the country to continue praying for the end of Covid -19 and peace of the nation,” said Mutharika in the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

The Malawi leader has also appealed to Muslims and all Malawians to continue complying with Covid -19 safety measures as they fast and pray in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus to save lives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!