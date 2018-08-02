3 suspects in shooting of Yao supreme chief appear before court

Three suspects who shot the Yao supreme chief Kawinga and two others have appeared in court in Zomba where all charges have been read to them and pleaded not guilty.

The three appeared before chief resident magistrate Mzondi Mvula in Zomba and were told that they are answering charges of armed robbery, malicious damage and acts to cause grievous harm.

Chief Kawinga, his son and a guard survived the attack but were severely injured.

State prosecutor Dickens Mwambazi told the court how Sikweza Daiton, Abadi Saidi and a third suspect used an AK47 rifle and went to the residence of the Yao paramount chief where they shot their victims before going away with K1.7 million in cash and property and run away using one of the vehicles of the chief.

The chief magistrate has since adjourned the case to August 15 and the court will sit in Ntaja, the home of the chief.

Chief Kawinga was rushed to Zomba Central Hospital before he was transferred to Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre whilst the others were treated at Machinga District Hospital and Zomba Central Hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :