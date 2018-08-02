Officials fleece  council of millions through fake market fee receipts in Karonga

Karonga district council has been hit by financial scam involving council officials again, this time the officials were printing fake market receipts fleecing the council of millions of much needed revenue for better services.

The exact amount of how much the council has lost would be known at the next council meeting mid this month but members who sit at the council have expressed worry over the continued theft of public money

by public servants.

Strict Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo asked for the change in the public financial management Act so that those officials who steal money meant for the services of the public should get harsh punishment.

Mwenifumbo expressed concern during a full council meeting that council officials continue to steal public money with impunity.

The flamboyant legislator said only if the public financial management Act is changed, council officials will

continue dipping their fingers in the public sector.

The council then decided to replace the financial director with a Kishombe Mwalilimo following the revelations of massive printing of fake market receipts.

Harry Munyenyembe, the chairman of the council said the council will now go electronic in the issuance of market fee receipts to avoid the rampant theft of the council money.

The former director of finance has reverted to his previous job as accountant for the council.

