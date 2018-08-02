DPP appoints deputy directors from North: Khwauli, Mzomera, get post

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has released its piece meal list of directors and deputy directors; all from the north as people from the region are now leaving the party to join the United Transformation Movement (UTM) following the movement’s declaration that it would abolish quota system once voted into power in 2019.

The party national director of political affairs is Khwauli Msiska, deputy director of social services is Leonard Njikho.

Njikho, who is Mzuzu City MP and went into parliament on DPP ticket, has announced on Thursday that he has since quit the ruling party and will, at the moment, remain an independent MP.

Analysts say he is joining the United Transformation Party (UTM) along with a former regional chairman for the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party.

The deputy organizing secretary is Malani Mtonga, deputy campaign director is Christopher Mzomera Ngwira embroiled in many corruption and theft charges.

The deputy publicity secretary is Green Mwamondwe, the deputy director of youth is Julius Khunga whilst the deputy director of women is Carolyn Mfune.

Deputy director of research is Chitipa Wenya MP Welani Chilenga, deputy director of international relations is Edgar Tembo, deputy director of economic affairs is George Kamwanja whilst the deputy director of protocol is Clement Mkumbwa.

The deputy director of field operation is Joe Nyirongo, the deputy director of elections is Mabvuto Kachali and deputy director of religious affairs is Paulosi Ng’ambi.

The party is yet to announce the new positions for the DPP powerful founding members George Chaponda, who withdrew last minute for the race of vice president for the south, Henry Mussa who failed in the vice presidency south.

Others include Joseph Mwanamvekha, Samuel Tembenu, Hetherwick Ntaba, Ben Phiri and Zeria Chakale.

