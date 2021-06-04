30 Zim companies participate in Malawi’s trade exhibition

Thirty (30) Zimbabwean companies have confirmed their participation in Malawi Solo Exhibition trade exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at Umodzi Park in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Friday, Zimtrade Promotion Officer Alex Mtandi said Malawi is certainly one of the strategic potential markets that are worth considering for business partnerships.

He said ZimTrade is facilitating 30 local companies to participate at the Malawi Solo Exhibition for the first time, which will be held under the theme “Zimbabwe-Malawi Trade Exhibition: kulimbikitsa ubale pamalonda.”

“The participants for the Solo Exhibition will be drawn from companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, which comprises confectionaries, tinned foods, processed foods and milk related products. Others are agricultural inputs and implements, household and office furniture and building and construction sectors,” he said.

He added that the participating companies will be showcasing their products and services and will engage in organized B2B meetings with potential buyers or business partners.

Mtandi said the excitement is so important because it helps to Diversify Zimbabwe’s exports in the Malawian market.

He said the function will help countries to generate new business leads and deals.

“Ultimately, this will increase trade between Zimbabwe’s and Malawi. There will be an official opening ceremony on 22 June 2021 at Umodzi Park in the morning where we will seek to discuss bilateral trade related matters. On the 23rd of June 2021, one of the exhibitors will also host an agricultural conference which will focus on matters related to irrigation development. We are, therefore, inviting the Malawian business community and population at large to not miss this first of its kind Zimbabwe-Malawi Trade Exhibition: Kulimbikitsa ubale,” he said.

Mtandi said Malawi and Zimbabwe are both members of COMESA and SADC regional economic blocs, meaning that local exporters registered under trading agreements and awarded originating status under either or both blocs can export duty-free and quota-free from Zimbabwe to Malawi.

He said Zimbabwe and Malawi also share a preferential bilateral trade agreement implemented in 1995, with 25 percent domestic value-added requirement and exporters can take advantage of this.

“Malawi is also experiencing stable growth, and ‘now’ is an opportune time for exporters to engage with the country. The country’s socio-cultural landscape is relatively similar to that of Zimbabwe. Consumer preferences, purchasing habits and buying trends are also compatible. Zimbabwean exporters are, therefore, likely to find it easy to adapt to the Malawian market,” he narrated.

Zimbabwe’s imports from Malawi include soya-bean byproducts, unmanufactured tobacco, soya beans, groundnuts, maize, fibre board, manufactured tobacco and plastic household articles.

