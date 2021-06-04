Mzuni gospel rapper Menu drops Revelation EP

One of the fastest rising gospel rappers, Menu real name Lemson Mtambalika has released his debut EP titled “Revelation”.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Menu revealed that the EP exposes challenges as an upcoming gospel artist and the puzzles in daily lives as Christians.

“Since it is concerned with descriptions of these angles, I decided to call it Revelation,” he explained.

“Revelation” EP comprises 6 songs namely ‘Genesis”, “Ulendo ndi Nyimbo Rap 1” and “Ulendo ndi Nyimbo Rap 2”, “Not All”, “Mphavu” and “Revelation”.

“Genesis is a song based on relying on God before everything you are about to partake and repentance of sins so that he can fully be with you,” he commented.

According to Menu, Genesis bridges itself to “Ulendo ndi nyimbo Rap1”.

“Ulendo ndi nyimbo Rap1 is about my journey in music, the challenges I face as an upcoming artist. “Ulendo ndi nyimbo Rap 2″ is a continuation of Rap 1 but based on encouraging fellow artists not to give up,” he said.

Menu added that another song, “Not all” reveals that a person can’t meet what everyone is expecting from another person hence one should be focused on what makes them happy.

“Mphavu” is a song revealing the wonders of God. And finally, “Revelation” the outro is a short prayer that God should pave us the way to his needs,” he concluded.

“Revelation” EP was recorded, mixed and mastered at Drum Mach records in Lilongwe.

“Revelation” EP is being sold at K500 and people can purchase it via mobile money on Airtel Money 0993579616 or Mpamba 0885454216 and send screenshot to Menu 0885454216.

Menu is a 22 year old rapper currently studying Theology and Religious studies at Mzuzu University.

