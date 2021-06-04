Mlhakho wa Alhomwe annual festival returns after one-year break

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, one of the cultural grouping in the country, has announced that it will hold its annual festival at Chonde in Mulanje on October 10 2021.

The grouping resolved to staging the festival following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions by government, which only allowed the gathering of not more 50 people.

The Covid-19 restrictions prevented the grouping from holding the festival last year.

Addressing the media in Blantyre on Friday, Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer, Pius Mvenya stated that preparations are already underway and that they will stage various activities to raise fund for the annual event.

Fundraising activities will include music concerts from Skeffa Chimoto, Black Missionaries, Dan Lufani and Tay Grin, among others including a gospel performance at Chonde.

Mvenya also took time to encourage all Lhomwe to remain United amid the “oppression” from Tonse Alliance government.

He said was high time government stopped connecting Mulhako wa Alhomwe members to the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“As Lhomwe, we are being oppressed subject to different naming. Lhomwe are having their contracts terminated, others have been fired not because of other issues, but for their connection with Mulhako wa Alhomwe, which is unfortunate.

“Some of the people being fired or redeployed to the Office of the President and Cabinet were joined the civil service during the era of Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, others secured their job during United Democratic Front regime, and to terminate the their contracts because of Mulhako wa Alhomwe is not on,” said Mvenya.

He, therefore, assured the members that they will roll out various initiatives, including “Mbuzi and other livestock pass on programmes” to enhance economic activities and uplift the welfare of people along Lhomwe belt.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the group, whose first Patron was late President Bingu wa Mutharika, also revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!