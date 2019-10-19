300 Mozambicans flee to Malawi over post-election violence

Over 300 Mozambicans have fled to Malawi and seeking refugee in Chikwawa fearing post-election violence.

According to preliminary results, Frelimo is on course for another victory but the main opposition, Renamo said it would not accept the last week’s poll results because of what the party says irregularities – similar complaints from Malawi opposition who have taken their elections petition to court seeking rerun.

Renamo, a former rebel group, has called for a cancellation of the vote and asked for “new elections that must be supervised by reputable entities”.

With a third of the national vote counted, results on the National Election Commission’s website showed President Felipe Nyusi in the lead with 69 percent and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade with 25 percent.

The electoral commission is expected to announce the result of the provincial elections on Monday, and final results within 15 days of the vote.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa district commissioner Ali Phiri said the Mozambicans have settled at Chapasula village in chief Chapananga’s area.

“Officials have gone to the area to assess the situation, to assess their needs and how we can help out,” said Phiri.

He said his office has already communicated with the ministry of Homeland Security to liaise with the UNHCR to move the refugees to Luwani camp.

He said leaving the refugees in the village could pose a security threat.

On Friday, the US embassy expressed “significant concerns regarding problems and irregularities” during the voting and counting which “raise questions about the integrity of these procedures and their vulnerability to possible fraudulent acts.”

The European Union’s election observation mission said “an unlevel playing field was evident throughout the campaign. The ruling party dominated the campaign in all provinces and benefitted from the advantages of incumbency.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :