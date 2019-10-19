Police arrest 9 over Nchalo fracas

Malawi plice in Chikwawa say they have arrested nine people over the violence which erupted at Nchaolo on Friday leading to damage of some property.

Chikhwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the police are still patrolling the area.

An irate mob damaged houses of some business people accused of trading in human parts.

The people were angered by the brutal killing of herds’ boy in June this year and the mob descended on a house of owner of Mphatso Hardware and looted property.

Police rushed to the scene and managed to bring peace and calm after patrolling the area till late in the night.

