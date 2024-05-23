35 years of friendship: Chakwera details projects Iceland has implemented in Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated his administration’s gratitude to the Government of Iceland for the various development projects the latter has implemented to improve the living standards of Malawians.

Chakwera observed that since it established its diplomatic relationship with Malawi in 1989, Iceland has undertaken a number of initiatives to uplift the lives of Malawians.

The Malawi leader made the sentiments at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday morning during a joint press briefing with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson.

According to Chakwera, Iceland began its work in Malawi by supporting fisheries management and conservation, through the Icelandic International Development Agency (ICEIDA).

He added that Iceland donated to the government the “MV Ndunduma,” which remains the main research vessel on Lake Malawi up to now.

“In fact, the vast majority of fisheries experts we have in this country were trained with the support of ICEIDA. Additionally, since 2011, the Governments of Malawi and Iceland have been implementing the Mangochi Basic Social Services Programme (MBSP), which is designed to improve the livelihoods and socio-economic conditions of rural communities in the district.

“Under this programme, the Government of Iceland has provided health, education, women and youth empowerment, and water and sanitation services. As a case in point, you will recall that just seven months ago, I broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art maternity wing at Makanjira Centre for Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC), which was made possible with support from Iceland. I am therefore very happy that His Excellency Mr. Benediktsson had the opportunity to travel to Mangochi yesterday to see for himself the impact that these projects are making in the district,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi President further mentioned the signing of a partnership financing agreement to implement the Nkhotakota Basic Social Services Programme (KKBSP), which will run until 2027.

At this point, Chakwera announced that because of his appeal to the Prime Minister to expand the programme, plans are underway to mutually identify a third district where Iceland can implement the Basic Social Services Programme in line with the Malawi’s Vision 2063.

He thanked the Prime Minister for accepting his invitation to visit Malawi and wished him safe travel back to his country.

“As His Excellency Mr. Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland, concludes his five-day official visit to Malawi, the first of its kind in the history of our nation, our hearts are full and the future of our cooperation is bright. I am so very grateful to Your Excellency Mr. Benediktsson for accepting my invitation to visit Malawi, less than two months after assuming office as Prime Minister of Iceland, the first in your country’s history to do so,” he said.

