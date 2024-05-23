Chakwera open Trade Fair today with about 170 exhibitors ready to showcase

President Lazarus Chakwera is today opening the 34th edition of the Malawi International Trade Fair is set to open today at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre with about 170 exhibitors participating.

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) communications executive Orama Chiphwanya in an interview yesterday said the fair will provide a platform for local and international delegates and exhibitors to connect, collaborate and explore new business opportunities.

She said: “This exhibition will showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the private sector from manufacturing and technology to agriculture and value-added services.

“Participants should expect to gain comprehensive insights into the local competitive landscape and make informed business strategy adjustments based on market trends.”

Besides the exhibitions, MCCCI has also lined up activities aimed at enabling participants to establish business partnerships and networks.

The activities include a networking dinner, business to business meetings, seminars where people interested to venture into businesses will get new information on business opportunities from a number of information sessions.

In a separate interview, Blantyre-based entrepreneur Owen Black said he is hoping to meet potential investors for possible financing of his agro-business.

The fair, which will run through to Thursday May 29, is being held under the theme ‘Boosting Malawi’s export capacity through enhanced production’.

