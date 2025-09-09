3,663 Registered Voters Choose Chakwera in a New Poll: 55% Support Vs Mutharika’s 34.8%

With just seven days before Malawians head to the polls, President Lazarus Chakwera has opened up a commanding lead with 55% national support, while Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika of the DPP lags far behind at 34.8%, according to the Shyley Kondowe Election Report.

The nationwide survey, carried out between 1st and 8th September 2025, interviewed 3,664 registered voters across all 28 districts. Enumerators used face-to-face interviews with a random but gender-balanced sample of eight voters per ward, designed to capture credible national, regional, and constituency-level voter preferences.

The numbers tell a decisive story:

Central Region: Chakwera dominates with 81.5%, leaving Mutharika on just 12%.

Northern Region: Chakwera leads with 46.8% against Mutharika’s 30%.

Southern Region: Mutharika clings to his stronghold at 63.7%, but Chakwera secures a notable 23.1% share.

Beyond the presidency, the Malawi Congress Party is projected to sweep parliamentary seats in the Centre and North, while the DPP holds onto much of the South.

With only 10.2% of voters undecided, the poll suggests that the 2025 race is Chakwera’s to lose, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown on September 16.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :