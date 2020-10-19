4 killed, 4 injured in Ntcheu road accident

Four people have died and another four sustained different degrees of injuries in a head-on collision involving the vehicles they were travelling in at Biriwiri border post along Dedza-Ntcheu section of M1 road.

Ntcheu police station deputy public relations officer, sub inspector, Rebecca Kwisongole said the accident involved a Mitsubishi colt saloon and a Mazda saloon.

She said the driver of the Mitsubishi colt identified as Veronica Phiri and carrying two passengers on board was heading in the direction of Ntcheu from Dedza when she attempted an overtake manoeuvre.

Kwisongole said in the process of overtalking a long truck, her vehicle collided head-on with Mazda saloon driven by Edgar Chirambo driving from the opposite direction.

Chirambo had four passengers on board.

She said the accident occurred at around 7am following the impact, three male passengers in Mazda saloon and one female passenger from Mitsubishi colt were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu district hospital.

Meanwhile, the injured four people are being treated as in-patients at Ntcheu District hospital.

