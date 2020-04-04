4th Covid-19 patient  in Malawi returned from UK: Area 9 in lockdown

Minister of Health and Population Services Jappie Mhango has said the fouth coronavirus patient recorded in Malawi recently returned from UK – where four weeks after it recorded its first death from Covid-19 its deaths now surpass the reported total in China, the epicentre of the virus.

The new Covid-19 Malwi patient has been tested positive in Blantyre.

Mhango, who was addressing a news conference by the special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus in Lilongwe which he is its chairperson, said the Covid-19 patient in Blantyre was in self-quarantine.

He said tests were done on Friday at the College of Medicine laboratory where it was confirmed that the results were positive.

“With this new case, Malawi now has four new cases of Coronavirus and we can confirm local transmission based on the initial three cases from Lilongwe.

“All these four cases have mild diseases,” said Mhango.

As way to assure the members of public following the registration of the confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Thursday, Lilongwe City Council, in conjunction with the District Health Office (DHO); the Malawi Police Service and Area 9 community members resolved that the compound in Area 9 should be on lockdown.

“Since all 3 confirmed cases are in one compound, only that compound will for now be on lockdown and the DHO will ensure that all protocols are strictly being followed,” the council said.

On Thursday, President Peter Mutharika said a woman, her relative and their maid had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Head of the compound Rafik Abbu told Malawi News in its Saturday April 4 2020 edition that 12 people, including maids, were living in his compound at the time of the diagnosis.

According to Abbu, the woman who tested positive is his wife, the second person is his son and the other woman is the wife of his houseboy.

He also confirmed that they are all in isolation in the compound.

“We have been indoors and we are following all instructions by the Community Health Sciences Unit (CHSU). All along, my wife and I have been on quarantine. When this was happening, we had already been in self-isolation for 17 days,” Abbu said.

Abbu and his wife returned from India on March 8 and were advised to self-quarantine for 14 days but later they showed symptoms of Covid-19.

On March 22, the woman was tested for coronavirus and the results came out negative. However, she tested positive after another test this week.

Meanwhile, the Lilongwe City Council has urged all residents of the area to cut out on unnecessary travel and stay in their homes.

The council has also asked residents to religiously abide by any guidance and restrictions that the government of Malawi may issue from time to time.

