5 cabinet ministers storm Chitipa in fire fighting effort

Five cabinet ministers on Friday stormed Chitipa in an effort to defuse tension following anger over the government failure to develop the northern region district.

The meeting with the people mainly centred on the Chitipa/Mbilima road which is in very bad state and has been the cause of violent protests in the district.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani, MP., who is also the official Government Spokesperson commended the people of Chitipa for opting for contact and dialogue over development concerns that they had for Government to address.

The Minister said democracy is thriving in the country as evidenced by people demanding an audience and engaging with the executive, something that, he said, does not happen in other countries.

Botomani said President Peter Mutharika is fully aware of the challenges people of Chitipa and the country at large are facing and is working tirelessly to resolve all the problems timeously.

“We are a listening Government that’s why we are here on behalf of the President to engage with you to hear your issues.”

He, however, advised the gathering that whilst the citizenry have the right to demand services from government, they should at all costs do that without violence. “Whatever government pledged to fulfill in this district, will be implemented. Development is a process and sometimes such pledges take long to be implemented. “But let me assure you that government will address all its programmes earmarked for the district,” he said.

The Information Minister was part of a team comprising of four Cabinet Ministers and one deputy Minister who were engaged in discussions with the people of Chitipa.

On his part, Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango commended people of Chitipa for being open in voicing what they feel should be done in the district by government. “We are here to get your concerns so that we take them to the President because it is only through ministers that the president can know and understand issues affecting people here,” said Mhango. He then called on the people to be free at any time they have burning issues to call for the ministers, saying ministers are servants, not masters of the citizenry. “You are our employers and there is no time when a servant can become a master of his or her employer, so each time you feel you need us, invite us, we are at your disposal,” said Kaunda. Among other things, communities in the district are demanding government to address mining issues, build a stadium, a modern market at Chitipa Boma and construction of Chitipa – Ilomba Road.

