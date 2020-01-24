5 cabinet ministers storm Chitipa in fire fighting effort
He, however, advised the gathering that whilst the citizenry have the right to demand services from government, they should at all costs do that without violence.
“Whatever government pledged to fulfill in this district, will be implemented. Development is a process and sometimes such pledges take long to be implemented.
“But let me assure you that government will address all its programmes earmarked for the district,” he said.
On his part, Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango commended people of Chitipa for being open in voicing what they feel should be done in the district by government.
“We are here to get your concerns so that we take them to the President because it is only through ministers that the president can know and understand issues affecting people here,” said Mhango.
He then called on the people to be free at any time they have burning issues to call for the ministers, saying ministers are servants, not masters of the citizenry.
“You are our employers and there is no time when a servant can become a master of his or her employer, so each time you feel you need us, invite us, we are at your disposal,” said Kaunda.
Among other things, communities in the district are demanding government to address mining issues, build a stadium, a modern market at Chitipa Boma and construction of Chitipa – Ilomba Road.
