5 envoys letters of credence to President Chakwera

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday received Letters of Credence from five diplomatic envoys who are assuming office in their respective missions.

The new envoys are; High Commissioner Her Excellency Ms. Minoli Tehani Perera from Australia, Mali’s Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Bakary Coulibaly, His Excellency Mr. Arthur Henrique Villanova Nogueira from Brazil, Ali Saad Alkahtani from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and German Ambassador Her Excellency Mrs. Ute Konig.

Among the five, only the German Ambassador is resident in Lilongwe while the rest will engage with Malawi on non-residential basis.

Across all the one-on-one discussions with the envoys, President Chakwera reiterated the need to foster deeper diplomatic relations and cooperation in key areas of the economy including trade, investment, mining, agriculture, infrastructure development, tourism and climate change.

Speaking after meeting the State President, the German Ambassador pointed out climate change management as one key support area her country will seek to prioritize in its cooperation with Malawi in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy devastation, drought and other natural disasters.

Her Excellency Konig said the Federal Republic of Germany will see to it that Malawi receives adequate technical and financial support towards interventions that will expedite attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

