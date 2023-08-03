Nankhumwa adamant: “Why disciplinary action as if I have broken party law?”

Battle lines are solemnly drawn between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika camp and that of Kondwani Nankhumwa, with Nankhumwa hinting that he will not present himself before the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

DPP has summoned the DPP vice president for the Southern Region to a disciplinary hearing to defend himself against charges bordering on contravention of party constitution and undermining the leadership of the party.

Nankhumwa’s summoning comes barely a week after the party’s spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, had vowed to the media that the erstwhile governing party would apply every trick in the book of politics to get rid of the camp opposed to the endorsement of Mutharika for the 2025 presidential elections.

This was after Nankhumwa, Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey and Yusuf Nthenda openly challenged resolutions the party made at its recent National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi where the cadres endorsed APM to be the torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.

In reaction to the summons on Monday, the DPP presidential aspirant said he could not understand why the party leadership would decide to subject him to disciplinary action.

He argued that he had not broken any law of the party by conducting whistle-stop tours.

Nankhumwa added that his party’s constitution allows him to conduct rallies anywhere and that he will continue doing so as long as he holds his current position of DPP vice president for the South, Leader of Opposition as well as member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency.

Political commentator Chimwemwe Tsitsi backed Nankhumwa’s position on the matter.

Cracks and divisions have been reigning supreme since the DPP since the party lost power to the Tonse Alliance, which is led by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

