5 month probation for ministers unrealistic, says opposition leader
Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has described as unrealistic President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to give all Cabinet ministers a five-month probation period on their job.
Nankhumwa said five months was too short period for Cabinet ministers to prove themselves whether they are up for the job or not.
“Give them more time. A Cabinet ministerial job is not as easy as people might think. With this deadline, the ministers will be working to impress the President so that they are not fired instead of working for the people, as a result there will be chaos,” said Nankhumwa.
He suggested one year would be ideal to make assessments on each Cabinet minister.
“As of now, they are working under panic to prove themselves that they are up for the job as a result they can mess it up,” he said.
The 31 ministerial posts has been met with accusations of favouritism and nepotism.
Among the appointments that appear to have rattled the public are the new deputy minister for lands, Abida Mia, who is married to the vice-president of the president’s party, Sidik Mia, who is now also the transport minister; the new minister of industry, Roy Kachale, who is the son of former president Joyce Banda; and the new ministers of health and labour, Khumbize Chiponda and Ken Kandodo Banda, who are siblings and are related to Malawi’s founding president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.
Critics have also noted various conflicts of interest: the new minister of mining Rashid Gaffer comes from a family that owns mines; the new minister of information Goseple Kazako owns a major broadcasting network Zodiak and his sister-in-law is the new deputy agriculture ministe.
United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga said it does not matter whether Chakwera has appointed the Mia family or the Kandodo family into the cabinet, saying what is important is the individual performance.
The failed DPP would not manage on 5 months, by the way, are you Ministers? Why are you complaining as if you are one of them? Manja lende koma kuba! Pa 5 months yomweyo ena munalemela ngati kuti mwatha zaka, ndiye musalimbane ndi ntchito zogwila ena, leave these boys and girls mmanja mwa bwana wawo, Dr Chakwera and Chilima! I have never seen this type of Opposition leader, instead of pushing for working hard spirit, he is there opposing! Sheeeee koma kuba kokha ndiye # one pa 5 months!
Chilani kaye bwino bwino nde muyambe za opposition. Sober up first.
This Leader of Opposition is a dunderhead. He is used to mediocrity. Serious people register a turn around within 2 – 3 months. Some of us were surprised to hear from Prez Laz that they will be on probation for 5 months. Each cabinet minister just have to work and prove that they are worthy to be Tonse philosophy purveyors.
Five months is very practical and doable for any patriotic Malawian to prove themselves as fit for the ministerial post. They are not working in a vacuum; and they won’t be inventing the wheel; they have Civil Service structures comprising PS and their crew to support the Minister in the discharge of their duties. One year is too long; they will get complacent and think that they got it all! 5 months will keep them on their toes! If it means impressing the President let it be but the bottom line is President was clear that the Ministers are duty… Read more »
Well coming from you I wouldn’t be surprised. You are used to mediocrity. In the private sector most are given 3 months to sink or swim. An extra 2 months is actually too considerate if you ask me.
Enafe mma office mwathumu, NGO, timapatsidwa 3 months probation to prove our ability to delivery, ndiye muziti 5 months yachepa? Tamaonani zotsutsa…