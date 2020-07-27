UDF’s Ndanga faults Tonse govt on governance

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) publicity secretary Ken Ndanga says the Tonse alliance led government has started badly on governance just a month in office.

Ndanga has cited president Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment of a commissioner general at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) as an example.

“The law is very clear that the commissioner general should be hired by the MRA board of directors but we don’t have the board of directors in place now,” he said.

He said the board of directors was supposed to interview candidates for the post.

However, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga whose party is a major stakeholder of the alliance said the government was new and was in the learning process.

“Everything will be normalized,” he said.

Polytechnic based economist Dr. Betchani Tchereni said the newly appointed board of directors of MRA should move with speed to interview the new commissioner general to regularize the anomaly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!