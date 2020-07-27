UDF’s Ndanga faults Tonse govt on governance
Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) publicity secretary Ken Ndanga says the Tonse alliance led government has started badly on governance just a month in office.
Ndanga has cited president Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment of a commissioner general at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) as an example.
“The law is very clear that the commissioner general should be hired by the MRA board of directors but we don’t have the board of directors in place now,” he said.
He said the board of directors was supposed to interview candidates for the post.
However, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga whose party is a major stakeholder of the alliance said the government was new and was in the learning process.
“Everything will be normalized,” he said.
Polytechnic based economist Dr. Betchani Tchereni said the newly appointed board of directors of MRA should move with speed to interview the new commissioner general to regularize the anomaly.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ndanga get a cup of coffee.
Recall how udf messed up this country mpaka lero . Malawians are suffering because of UDF stupidity and corruption. Shut up
Did you not hear the reasons for this and that its temporary mr ndanga?
The time Muhara wrote that unfamous public notice about Chief Justice…where were you Ndanga to advise? The time Chisale was using the Tpin of Munthalika…where were you Ndanga to advise? The time all the positions were lomwelized…where were you Ndanga with your advise?
How about the explanation that was given that the appointments were on care-taker capacity to DETER the massive pilferage of government resources and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE.
Ndanga trying to sound cleaver today. Can you tell us which board interviewed Mr. Phiri, the first Commissioner General of MRA when UDF was in power? Did you not pull him out of MIPA to be the CG at MRA? Were you right to do this then or have the rules of the game changed when you left Government?
That is a lame excuse why do not just say that it was a mistake instead of saying that it is the learning curve. Because that is to suggest that Atupele was right thar Chakwera will be an experimental president. Just try to read & ask then do the right thing. Do not let the people down. People don’t want to go back to the rotten DPP era.
Democracy is beautiful [best system of government]. Even criminals have rights.
Atupele used to say chakwera alibe experience, sizimenezi?
Malawians didnot choose Tonse Alliance to be on job training, you do not do experimet with lives of people
Who in your version was an experienced President in Malawi, and as of to day, can you tell the world which experience has benefited Malawians? Osamalankhilra kobibila! We want those who are new to lead Malawi not those who knows how to steal and kill innocent people just because you want to be the President mpaka mmanda! Idiots!