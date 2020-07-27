MCP set to get land back from encroachers
Government says it will get back land for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which unscrupulous council officials in Karonga sold out to businessmen at the boma.
Deputy minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa has said the MCP must get back its land.
“It is sad that over the years, the council sold the land which belongs to MCP and in some cases, commercial buildings have been erected but we will get back the land,” said Msukwa who is also an executive member of the ruling party.
MCP has been in opposition for 26 years when some of its properties have been damaged or sold.
Msukwa also said the situation was the same in Nkhata Bay, saying the government would ensure the party gets what belongs to it.
Council officials in Karonga said they did not know that the land belonged to the MCP.
MCP secretary general ElsenhowerMkaka said the party prides itself with party infrastructure with vast land across the country that if well utilized can ease the party’s financial challenges.
"Soon we will develop a business model to develop not only Karonga office but all offices across Malawi into shops to let out to people so that as a party we should generate money for party activities to avoid past mistakes whereby parties relied much on government resources to run their affairs, Mkaka said.
MCP is back with a bang. Ayamba kumpoto kulanda ma council lands in the name of restoring MCP offices accross the country for rental purposes. Anthu aku mpoto munya osati masewela. Iyi ndikokoliko. They promised development now they are busy propping their party. People need schools and hospitals not party offices.
From bypass round about to old airwing turnoff opposite ARET offices that bushy place must be investigated. That vast land is in Malawi not india.
Give it to local malawians to build a village shops where pharmacies are on one side, spares on one side, liquor shops on one side and so on.
That Indian how did they get that land
On top of that, Tonse alliance govt shud also get back all govt land which were sold to Indians.
The easiest and immediate example is old Limbe bus depot park which was sold to a certain Indian in Limbe.
Govt shud also find out how Admarc Cottage houses in Mudi~Limbe , were sold to indians running as Ridgeview Investment.
Mkaka please come clean and show us where MCP will be getting this money before people start making assumptions here.
Muya poyoba ni kyangondeee.iyi yo mcp kokolikoooooooooo
For 26 years you were not able to develop a business plan for these offices? Now mufuna muziba ndalama za boma?
Ya this should stop why now where were they before. Musayambepo apa