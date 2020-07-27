MCP set to get land back from encroachers

Government says it will get back land for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which unscrupulous council officials in Karonga sold out to businessmen at the boma.

Deputy minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa has said the MCP must get back its land.

“It is sad that over the years, the council sold the land which belongs to MCP and in some cases, commercial buildings have been erected but we will get back the land,” said Msukwa who is also an executive member of the ruling party.

MCP has been in opposition for 26 years when some of its properties have been damaged or sold.

Msukwa also said the situation was the same in Nkhata Bay, saying the government would ensure the party gets what belongs to it.

Council officials in Karonga said they did not know that the land belonged to the MCP.

MCP secretary general ElsenhowerMkaka said the party prides itself with party infrastructure with vast land across the country that if well utilized can ease the party’s financial challenges.

“Soon we will develop a business model to develop not only Karonga office but all offices across Malawi into shops to let out to people so that as a party we should generate money for party activities to avoid past mistakes whereby parties relied much on government resources to run their affairs, Mkaka said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!