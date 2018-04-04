50-50 Campaign press for more women in political positions

An NGO which campaigns for more women in elective and non- elective senior positions is asking major political parties in the country to accommodate more women to run for local government and parliamentary elections.

Grace Malera, a member of the 50-50 Campaign said 50 per cent of the seats in parliament can only be achieved if women compete on party ticket during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

“The 50-50 Campaign is not about challenging men but pushing women for the positions on merit,” said Malera, the executive director of Action Aid.

Mafunde secretary general Rose Anthony said women themselves should express interest to run for a political office if they are to be voted.

“It is not an easy road. We need to work hard and the women should express interest to run for such offices. We need to identify capable women who can deliver, we need women who can express themselves freely to the people,” she said.

She said only women who are able to deliver once voted into power should be identified and be presented to the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :