MCP convention postponed indefinitely

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has decided not to hold its national convention slated for April 5 2018 until the court cases against the party and its leadership are disposed of in the High Court.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera says following the reservation by the High Court in Blantyre to lift an injunction obtained by the party’s embattled vice-president Richard Msowoya and four other members, MCP will pend its convention.

Some cases are yet to be heard in the High Court.

“To this end, while these multiple court cases may delay our calendar during this elective period, we shall not undermine our judges’ role in adjudicating over matters brought before them,” reads a communiqué issued by Chakwera .

In one case, according to the statement “there is a subsisting temporary injunction stopping the Malawi Congress Party from taking disciplinary action against some of its members and from holding its elective convention as of now”.

The suspended faction of Msowoya, which also includes secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, treasurer general Tony Kandiero, deputy secretary general Chatonda Kaunda and fired publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila, obtained the injunction restraining the party from holding a convention.

Chakwera said the party has tried without success to resolve the differences internally.

“Of course, we would have preferred if these political disputes were resolved amicably through internal party processes without resorting to the courts. This is a process we embarked on wholeheartedly but failed,” he said.

MCP has not indicated the new dates it plans to hold the convention.

