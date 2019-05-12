50-50 campaign project inspires Karonga youthful aspirants 

The 50:50 Management Agency, one of whose projects is to inspire and support females in next weeks’s tripartite polls, has said it will remain committed to supporting women even beyond the elections.

Speaking during an interface with youthful voters in the lakeshore district of Karonga, 50:50 campaign communications manager, Wisdom Chimgwede, said the project has so far helped in raising the self-esteem of many women ahead of the polls.

According to Chimgwede, the programme has helped in exposing women, especially young women, to the electorate.

“This program will continue to help the aspirants to know what the voters want… And all the missed voters will now be engaged. We hope the initiative will even reach out to all women that dream to be in leadership positions one day,” said Chimgwede.

Reacting to the development, Karonga Nyungwe Constituency aspirant, Luwani Msowoya, commended the campaign for the initiative.

“The program has enabled me to engage with people in my constituency and through the program, I have managed to know some problems that need to be addressed and I have also shared with them my manifesto. I believe I have also managed to reach out to all voters that I missed when I was campaigning,” she said.

Commenting on the same, Karonga 50:50 campaign coordinator, Robert Silungwe pleaded with youthful women aspirants to take the program seriously as it will help them get exposed to the grassroots.

The program, which rolled out last year, has also reached out to such other districts as Nkhatabay and Mzimba in the Northern region.

