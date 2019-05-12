Karonga Utd uses home advantage to punish Ntopwa  

Ntopwa Football Club returns to their base in Bangwe, Blantyre with only three points bagged against Savenda Chitipa United on Saturday but walloped 4-1 by Karonga United on Sunday at Karonga Stadium.

Karonga United were attacking minded from the first whistle and Ntopwa Football Club defenders had serious problems taming the home strikers.

Aziz Mwakifuna scored for the home side from the penalty spot 25 minutes into the game before registering a brace from the same spot some minutes later.

Mtopwa FC players walked off the pitch in protest against the second penalty awarded to the home side and the game came to a halt for some minutes before the Bangwe boys returned onto the field of play.

It was 2 nil in favour of the home side at recess.

The Ingwina Swamwa Karonga scored their third goal in the second half after 63 minutes through Benard Msiska. Gule Mwaluswa was on target again for Karonga United in the 83rd minute to register the home side’s fourth goal.

The consolation goal for the Bangwe boys was an own goal by Lusekero Malemia.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Karonga United Coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said he was happy that his team had improved in scoring goals.

“Our attacking machinery was strong and our opponents had problems containing us because our strikers were often terrorising their 18 metre box,” said Dzimkambani.

Ntopwa FC owner and Technical Director, Isaac Jomo Osman, was so furious with the day’s referee.

“I am put off by today’s officiation. What the ref has done in giving two penalties is quite detrimental to football. I have lost interest in sponsoring football,” remarked the angry Jomo Osman.

Misheck Selemani of Karonga United was voted player of the match.

Karonga United are now on position 6 with 6 points from 4 games while Mtopwa FC has dropped to position 14 with 4 points from 6 games.

The next fixture for Karonga United will be to host Savenda Chitipa United this Tuesday, Kamuzu Day, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at Karonga Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :