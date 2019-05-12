UTM winning May 21 elections, Chilima declares: ‘DPP will lose like PP because of corruption’

Vice President and UTM Party presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima has declared that his UTM will win the watershed May 21 2019 elections.

Speaking to a huge crowd at Mponda Freedom Park Ground in Zomba on Sunday, Chilima said the party has achieved what others could not achieve in the 10 months it has been in existence.

“We have traveled to all the corners in the country and the response has been that UTM has impressed them with our vision for the country. This is the reason why we are winning the elections next week, ” said Chilima.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP just like the People’s Party in 2014 will lose the elections because of the corrupt leadership.

Before he started his speech, Chilima paid tribute to those who fought for the freedom of the country.

The crowd observed a minute of silence while a song by Mjura Mkandawire played in the background.

Chilima said UTM was launched on 21 July 2018 and registered on 21 September 2018 and the elections will be held on 21 May 2019.

“These days are not just coincidental, God is talking to us. When we go in the polling both on 21 May before voting, we should think of our children and others at home. Then we should vote for UTM because this is the party that will make Malawi a happy nation for everyone,” said Chilima.

He also said the presidency is for everyone and ndi ‘zosiyirana‘.

“The late Kamuzu left the presidency to Bakili Muluzi who left it to Bingu who also left it to Joyce Banda who also left it to the one who is ruling now who will again leave it to me on May 21,” said Chilima.

Before the rally Chilima held five Imbizos in various places in Zomba and later held a late night Imbizo at Songani

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :