6 injured in Nsanje political violence

March 15, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Six people have been seriously injured in political violence on Sunday during a highly charged campaign exercise in Nsanje central.

Nsanje political violence victim
The six are admitted to hospital after they sustained injuries during a fight between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

Meanwhile, Police in Nsanje have arrested two following a political violence which erupted in the area of Senior Chief Tengani on Sunday.

Nsanje police Officer In-charge Senior Superintendent Seleman Mtambo has confirmed arresting Philip Chiku and Divason Meke on charges of assault occasioning causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the two assaulted a first group of people which was at Tengani police getting a police report after they were allegedly stoned at Tengani railway station on their way back from a political rally.

