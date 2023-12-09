6th TNM Zampira winner honours his part of handing over K1m football equipment to his former school, Nyambadwe Primary

Thomas Msiska, Ndirande-based Mighty Wanderers FC supporter who emerged as the 6th winner of the monthly TNM Zampira promotion, has honoured his part of the K2 million package of donating half of it as football equipment to his former school — Nyambadwe Lions Primary in Blantyre.

Interestingly, the Nomads fan correctly predicted that his arch rivals TNM Super League outfit, Nyasa Big Bullets would win 2-0 against unpredictable Chitipa United.

He explained that he has passion for Nyambadwe Lions Primary School as one that shaped the 36-year-old businessman’s early upbringing and as an alumnus, he felt duty bound to give back to the community by boosting the school’s football team.

“I was once a student of Nyambadwe Primary School and I used to play in its football team,” he said. “So after winning the promotion, I felt compelled to go back to my former school and assist the pupils with football jerseys and a football which will help them sharpen their sports skills.

From the K2 million prize money, K1 million was for the monthly winners’ personal use and the other half is channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for a school, in line with the promotion’s conditions.

Thus Msiska emphasized that TNM, through the Super League and Zampira promotion is not only helping players to enhance their skills, but also helping the youth to stay occupied and avoid indulging in dangerous activities that can destroy their lives.

On her part, Nyambadwe Primary School headteacher, Catherine Manjombe expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying it will boost the students’ confidence and motivate them to perform better in the football competitions they participate in.

“Our students had no football to use when training and also lacked jerseys so much that they could use their own clothes when participating in football matches, which messed up with their confidence.

“Now we have a beautiful kit and a football to use when training — all thanks to TNM for introducing the Zampira promotion and Msiska for choosing Nyambadwe Primary School,” Manjombe said.

TNM’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato expressed satisfaction with the promotion, saying its main goal was to engage soccer fanatics which has been achieved as participation in the promotion increased throughout its 6 draws.

The promotion, which will wind up with the 7th draw in December, also gives out K50,000 cash to 4 winners in the Question of the Day category and K2,000 worth of airtime to 100 lucky winners.

Meanwhile, the 2023 TNM Super League season wound up last Sunday with Nyasa Bullets retaining the title for the 5th consecutive time when they drew 1-1 against contenders, Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The champions finished with 60 points from 30 games of 16 wins, 12 draws and three losses — three points ahead Silver Strikers (57) and five away from arch rivals, Mighty Wanderers (55), who are third.

Relegated at 16th place in their debut season are Extreme FC, joined by Red Lions who go back to the lower league after bouncing back into the top flight league two seasons ago, who finished on 15th place.

Blue Eagles, who have always given their best in the top flight league without being relegated since time immemorial and were runners up to Bullets last season, are also relegated having finished 14th.

Moyale Barracks escaped relegation by a whisker when they needed to win their last match by a 7-0 margin which they managed to beat Red Lions, to tie on points but through due to goal difference.

