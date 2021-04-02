7 young artists unveiled as TNM Youth Stars of Malawi: Eli Njuchi, model Tamanda Kanjaye among them   

Malawi’s pioneer mobile and ICT services provider TNM plc Wednesday evening unveiled seven young artists as its brand ambassadors dubbed the ‘TNM Youth Stars of Malawi’.

The young brand ambassadors are all below the age of 22 years selected and are some of the most promising young talents in their field of expertise.

TNM plc unveiled Alex Gomba, a Violinist, Amaka, a Reggae/dancehall musician, Eli Njuchi, a Singer and songwriter, Hadji Wali, a Malawi Under 20 Men’s football team captain, Mphalitso Kachigwanda, a model Tamanda Kanjaye, a poet and 16 year old Vincent Kamlanje of Vinnie Visuals, a Cinematographer as Brand Ambassadors.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the launch of TNM Youth Stars of Malawi, TNM plc Chief Executive Officer Arnold Mbwana said the seven are rising stars in music, the display arts, cinematography and sports and will work as a bridge between TNM and the Malawian youths.

“Being young people who are living the reality of current Malawian lifestyle, the chosen seven will both promote TNM plc products and interact with the youth and also act as role models and an inspiration that it is indeed possible to achieve high levels of excellence within Malawi. Ndizotheka!” said Mbwana.

He said as a local company, TNM plc realizes the importance of promoting young local talent hence the motivation to sign the seven young talented individuals.

“Each has a unique talent that they are bringing and TNM plc will provide a platform for each to showcase and grow their talents. TNM plc envisions a future where big brands are able to partner with young people who exhibit high potential to promote Malawian culture and talent in a way that will encourage other people to aspire for more.”

“The youth brand ambassadors are young individuals who can positively influence their peers. Malawi can look up to and appreciate the talents that they have, as a company, TNM plc will invest in their talents and develop a strong synergy for the benefit of our young stars, our wider customers and the telecom company. This should create new possibilities as TNM connects people and this collaboration changes lives,” explained Mbwana.

Launching the initiative, Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama thanked TNM plc for signing the young talents saying the youthful brand ambassadors will act as role models and also as an inspiration that it is indeed possible to achieve so much within Malawi.

“The engagement of these youth stars will promote Malawian culture and talent in a way that will inspire others, not only youths but even older people to aspire for more. We can use these brand ambassadors to help us send out very important messages to the people out there,” said Msungama.

