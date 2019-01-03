70 DPP officials stranded as vessel develops fault on Lake Malawi

Over 70 officials of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are stranded in Nkhata Bay after a vessel they had hired to go to Likoma for party activities developed a fault.

Nkhata Bay DPP governor Golden Chikanda said the party officials were to be led by party Treasurer General Jappie Mhango for a political rally at Likoma where they were to officially endorse an aspiring member of parliament for the DPP.

“The vessel was on its way from Monkey Bay to Nkhata Bay to pick us on Wednesday only to learn later that it had developed a fault on the way so Honourable Mhango had to return to do other official duties whilst the rest of us waited,” he said.

Chikanda said the operators, Malawi Shipping Company, have assured them that they would be picked on Friday for Likoma.

He said Mhango, who is also minister of Transport and Works will join them on Friday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :