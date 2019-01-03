UTM primaries polls kick off, puts on hold Salima polls

First and historic UTM Party primary elections kicked off on Thursday but the Salima polls have been put on hold whilst in Mzuzu, the elections started late.

UTM Salima district regional governor Langireni Mapulesi said the primaries in all the five constituencies in the district have been suspended because, among other issues, to give Salima north west aspiring candidate Jessie Kabwila avail herself to the district party officials.

Kabwila wants to contest on UTM ticket after she dumped the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) just a week ago.

“The constituents welcomed her but she needs to be introduced to the district committee of the party,” said Mapulesi.

In Mzuzu, the primary polls have been delayed by hours after the owner of the venue they had booked, Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo, reportedly changed heart when the delegates had already arrived.

A female guard told the delegates to leave the premises and they were seen stranded at a place just five minutes away from the offices of the MCP.

The guard told the delegates that Mwenifumbo had instructed her not to allow in the UTM delegates.

Mwenifumbo could not be reached for comment.

However UTM officials, booked another place, Nyachenda Motel, where the primary elections are expected to take place.

