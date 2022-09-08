70 ladies audition for 2022 Miss Malawi pageant

Alpha Arts has concluded Miss Malawi pageant auditions across the three regions that attracted 70 ladies for the event scheduled for December 3 in Lilongwe.

Alpha Arts publicist, Tina Kendricks said the auditions were successful and the short list of ladies to compete will be released soon.

“The walk-in auditions went well,” she said in an interview. “We had the largest turn up in Blantyre, which comprised about three quarters of the ladies while Mzuzu and Lilongwe had fewer numbers.

“The final 30 participants will be announced in the early weeks of September and afterwards we shall carry out a series of activities that have been planned prior to the finale.”

Kendricks applauded the support rendered from the general public and companies in regards to the long-awaited return of Miss Malawi after a four-year absence.

Some of the ladies who auditioned weighed in on what the prestigious pageant means to them and they further expressed their confidence in being crowned Queen.

Former Miss Culture, Malumbo Mtonga cherished her experience during the try outs, saying she pictures Miss Malawi as a young lady who would represent her country’s capabilities.

“My audition was good,” she said. “I loved the challenge though it was nerve racking. I have always wanted to be Queen since I was a child and I believe I have the support and what it takes to win it.”

Another applicant, Mwasalipa Mfune said the competition is not limited to just beauty but rather the change that pageants can bring to the society.

“The entire experience is a new challenge to me. I expect growth — to become more aware about the country and to help the communities,” Mfune said.

Calister Kachulu said becoming Miss Malawi would be a stepping stone that would enable her to be a leader while Eta Chirwa expressed her delight with the return of the pageant.

The walk-in auditions, conducted by a set of three judges including Tina Kendricks, began in Lilongwe at the Bamboo Boutique Hotel on August 20-21 followed by Blantyre at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre from September 27-28 and Mzuzu at the Grand Palace Hotel on September 3.

Bamboo Boutique Hotel and Lotus Hotel are managed by Serendib Hotels, who are also Alpha Arts partners in the organisation towards the success of the Miss Malawi pageant.

Other Serendib Hotels’ hospitality locations are Serendib Suites (in Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Kambiri and Blue Waters Beach Resorts (both in Salima) and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi.

Another partner of the return of the pageant is Malawi’s leading media house, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), who signed an agreement which will see the most award-winning television and radio station as official broadcaster.

Last month, veteran organiser of Miss Malawi pageant, Carver Bhima — who is also the licence holder of the national event — gave Alpha Arts his unreserved seal of approval and confidence that the promoters will take the show to greater heights.

He gave the credence to allay doubts on the capabilities of Alpha Arts, saying the organisers are experienced enough in their field of events management and gave his Events Management Limited the “confidence that they are set to improve management of the show from now onwards”.

He also assured that Alpha Arts is set to give attractive prizes and have set good standards to identify top notch models.

At the contract signing with Serendib Hotels, Rodney Goneso — general manager for Lotus Hotel and Serendib Suites said the partnership with Alpha Arts is a strong statement of friendship in taking the national beauty pageant to another level and pledged that they see relationship beyond December.

He had emphasized that the Miss Malawi brand is the pride of the nation, saying the beauty pageant is part of the tourism industry and are complementing it as a way opening their doors for people to appreciate the services they offer in all of their hospitality businesses.

Since beauty pageants have evolved over the years, the criterias for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills — for the winning contestant to fair favourably at the Miss World pageant.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times.

