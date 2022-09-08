Ministry of Health, MUST to rollout drone health service delivery 

September 9, 2022 Chimbano Mbewe - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Ministry of Health (MoH), in conjunction with Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) — with support from UNICEF — will soon rollout into drones services in the health sector to strengthen supply chain management to improve its service delivery.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of a three-day drone delivery training on Wednesday at MUST campus at Goliati in Thyolo, the Ministry’s director of health technical support services, Godfrey Kadewere highlighted that as one way of dealing with challenges facing health sector in the country — which delays its service delivery in hard-to-reach areas — they have decided to introduce drones.

MUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jonathan Makuwira delivering his speech

He said this system will be enable them to move drugs from source and deliver them to various hospitals.

Kadewere admitted that for a long time, health sector has been finding it difficult to supply medical equipment on time to all the hospitals due to a number of factors, which include poor roads, long distances, car breakdowns — which was contributing to the increase of deaths from curable diseases.

“During this training, we want to promote awareness on drones and how they are used in order to show our commitment to development partners that we are indeed ready to rollout effective health services delivery using drones.

Ministry of Health’s director Godfrey Kadewere

“This is why we’ve invited all the departments that are working in health areas so that no one should left behind on this good initiative.

“Currently, we are on a pilot stage and we are going for rollout to make it part and parcel of how we do supply chain management using the equipment.

“We are hopeful that health services delivery will be improved because drones are much faster than a car. For instance, a drone can only cover within 2 hours of a distance which a car can take 4 hours,” Kadewere said.

Chikondi Chisega, project coordinator for African Drone Data Academy (ADDA), said the training will be a platform where donors, partners as well as Ministries and Government departments and all players will list their needs that might need an assistance from ADDA before they establish centre of excellence in drone academy.

Drones that are assembled at MUST

In partnership with ADDA, MUST) equips youths with knowledge and skills on various aspects of drone operations — including its manufacturing, flying and research.

The ADDA is carrying out this training in 23 African countries through partnership with UNICEF and US-based Virginia Tech and Furham Universities.

In Malawi, ADDA operates from Lilongwe and it partnered with MUST to take advantage of technology skills that the Thyolo-based university imparts on Malawian youths, most of whom are not its own intake.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
NICO Pension assures clients of improved service delivery offering Chipambano Mbewe In an effort aimed at creating conducive environment and making sure that pensions contributions funds provide adequate returns to the members, NICO Pension Plc says it is geared to improve service delivery by introducing various innovations. NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima made the assurance on Wednesday at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during an engagement seminar with clients on its commitment to introduce new application innovations. The innovative platforms will be enable customers to interact with NICO Pension administration staff without visiting the offices or sending documents physically. Chima said apart from showcasing some of the innovations to the customers, they also organized the event to provide an interactive opportunity with their clients, share them some of the ideas that the company is planning to introduce as well as get feedbacks from the customers concerning the current services. “We are doing everything possible to ensure that employees are spending less time when delivering services. These are top-notch systems and we started introducing them after going on the market and searched for the best in terms of the developments, structures behind and support,” Chima said. Export Development Fund’s human resources and administration manager, Sabiti Saidi applauded NICO Pension for introducing additional innovations, which he said are a great benefit from an individual perspective as well as an organization. However, Saidi said while engagement sessions with clients are being organized, there is also a need for NICO Pension to organize more awareness with the employees themselves in order to make them understand the whole concept of pension and their rights.

In an effort aimed at creating conducive environment and making sure that pensions contributions funds provide adequate returns to the...

Close